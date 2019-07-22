New signs aim to send a message to drug dealers

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - It's common to see signs that tell you to stop and check your speed while driving. But the next time you drive into town, you may notice a different type of sign.

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office recently placed a sign on Foothill Avenue right on the southern city limits, reading: "Attention Drug Dealers - Report Your Competition!", while also listing a phone number to call them in. And two more are being planned to be installed at Osage and Riceville.

The uniqueness of the signs has caught people's attention, as the sign in St. Ansgar was placed in a high traffic, visible area.

Molly Krahenbuhl saw the sign not long after it was put up, and snapped a picture of it, finding it humorous.

"If they think they're going to get more customers that way, they're going to turn somebody in not realizing that they're getting themselves in trouble too."

She sees both sides, as some may wise up to the intention behind the signs, but also sees that using humor may work to get a point of something serious across.

"It wouldn't have been my way to go about it, but if the Sheriff thinks that they can fool the druggies in town, it will probably. And they are smart for it, I congratulate them for that."

Sheriff Greg Beaver says he got the idea from a South Carolina sheriff's office. In addition, two departments in Indiana and North Carolina, respectively, have drug dealer program forms one can fill out and send in.