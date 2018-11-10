Clear

New shuttle service to Mayo campuses

The goal is to help patients get between the campuses easily so they have access to health care.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 7:34 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Smart transit is run by Cedar Valley Services.
They have offices throughout the southeastern part of the state from albert lea to Owatonna. They secured a grant from the State’s Transportation Department for shuttle services between Mayo's campuses.
The cost for each way will be three dollars.
This comes after the freeborn county board of commissioners wrote a letter in September to mayo asking to make transportation a priority for its residents.
Kristin Johnson works at Mayo and says transportation has been a priority throughout the consolidation.

“It's a wonderful opportunity in something we'll all be able to work together on and I think it does meet the need not only the commissioners request but also what we were looking at with mayo and the community members,” said Johnson.

