New service protects Olmsted County property owners from fraud

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new system is in place to warn Olmsted County property owners when they’re targeted for fraud.

The new Land Notification Alerts service will notify property owners when documents are filed with their personal name, business name, or property ID number.

“Land Notification Alerts is a free service Olmsted County is offering to property owners,” says Director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing Mark Krupski. “If you are interested in receiving these alerts, all you need to do is sign up. We will only contact you if a document qualifies for the alerts that you set up. This will help you protect your most valuable asset and stay on top of any fraudulent claims.”

To sign up for Olmsted County Land Notification Alerts, visit https://landnotify.co.olmsted.mn.us/lns.app. In order to sign up, you will need an email account with Google, Yahoo, or OpenID.

“Mortgage and real estate fraud do occur and is a growing crime in our society,” says Krupski. “Monitoring records on your property can help in the prevention of this crime.”