New service member statues dedicated

MASON CITY, Iowa - Driving down South Monroe Avenue recently, you may have noticed two bronze statues in front of the All Vets Center. One being a Vietnam-era infantryman carrying a gun across his chest; and a female soldier fighting in Afghanistan with a gun on her side.

Despite a Fall chill, many people came out to dedicate the two monuments Saturday morning, a culmination of hard work done by members to fundraise and work on making it a reality.

"We have a G.I. Joe, and then somebody suggested a G.I. Jane, and funding for it. Yeah, let's do it."

Steven Howell served in the Army National Guard Reserves for 20 years, and reported for duty shortly after 9/11, a detail he was on for two years. With Mason City's connection with artwork, he says the statues make sense.

"We have statues all around town, so we have some out here at the Vets Center."

He's also seen the face of the front lines changing, as more women are taking part in combat roles.

"They have been contributing greatly, in particular Afghanistan and Iraq. They've done their time just like G.I. Joes."

Joan Platz served as a helicopter pilot in the Navy for over two decades, after she graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1981. As a guest speaker at Saturday's ceremony, she spoke about the hard work that went into the project, and stressing the importance of recognizing those in the service.

"It's so important for us as a city and as a society to put up statues to tell us what's important for our country. I think that the young man and the young woman who are wearing the cloth and uniform guarding the flag say a lot to not only us as citizens, but to our duty to teach young people about what's important to our country."

And recognizing those that have served is something Howell does on a regular basis.

"You'll look around you at Walmart or wherever you're shopping. You see guys with ballcaps, with World War II, Korea, Vietnam. They're proud of their service and their units. Everytime I see one, I go over and thank them. They've done so much for us."

The center acquired the infantryman statue through a Lake Mills memorial association that is wanting to give it up due to deterioration. Thanks to Ron Bartusek of Starr Auto Body, he fixed and refinished it, and donated all labor with it. To get G.I. Jane, the center's board found one at a monument company in Southeast Minnesota for $4,000; the center's members raised money through events like rummage sales and dances. In addition, Yohn Co. donated the concrete needed.