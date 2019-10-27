Clear

New service member statues dedicated

'G.I. Joe' and 'G.I. Jane' dedicated Saturday at the All Vets Center

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 12:56 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Driving down South Monroe Avenue recently, you may have noticed two bronze statues in front of the All Vets Center. One being a Vietnam-era infantryman carrying a gun across his chest; and a female soldier fighting in Afghanistan with a gun on her side.

Despite a Fall chill, many people came out to dedicate the two monuments Saturday morning, a culmination of hard work done by members to fundraise and work on making it a reality.

"We have a G.I. Joe, and then somebody suggested a G.I. Jane, and funding for it. Yeah, let's do it."

Steven Howell served in the Army National Guard Reserves for 20 years, and reported for duty shortly after 9/11, a detail he was on for two years. With Mason City's connection with artwork, he says the statues make sense.

"We have statues all around town, so we have some out here at the Vets Center."

He's also seen the face of the front lines changing, as more women are taking part in combat roles.

"They have been contributing greatly, in particular Afghanistan and Iraq. They've done their time just like G.I. Joes."

Joan Platz served as a helicopter pilot in the Navy for over two decades, after she graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1981. As a guest speaker at Saturday's ceremony, she spoke about the hard work that went into the project, and stressing the importance of recognizing those in the service.

"It's so important for us as a city and as a society to put up statues to tell us what's important for our country. I think that the young man and the young woman who are wearing the cloth and uniform guarding the flag say a lot to not only us as citizens, but to our duty to teach young people about what's important to our country."

And recognizing those that have served is something Howell does on a regular basis.

"You'll look around you at Walmart or wherever you're shopping. You see guys with ballcaps, with World War II, Korea, Vietnam. They're proud of their service and their units. Everytime I see one, I go over and thank them. They've done so much for us."

The center acquired the infantryman statue through a Lake Mills memorial association that is wanting to give it up due to deterioration. Thanks to Ron Bartusek of Starr Auto Body, he fixed and refinished it, and donated all labor with it. To get G.I. Jane, the center's board found one at a monument company in Southeast Minnesota for $4,000; the center's members raised money through events like rummage sales and dances. In addition, Yohn Co. donated the concrete needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
A chance for snow next week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Image

Section volleyball highlights from Saturday

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Touring the ghosts of Mason City

Image

Party at the legion

Community Events