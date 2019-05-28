Clear
New sentencing set for 'The Bachelor' star in Iowa crash

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Iowa farmer and former TV reality show celebrity Chris Soules listens during a hearing in Buchanan County District Court in Independence, Iowa.

A new sentencing date has been set for former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules for leaving the scene of a fatal 2017 accident.

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:43 AM

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A new sentencing date has been set for former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules for leaving the scene of a fatal 2017 accident.

The Des Moines Register reports Soules will be sentenced on Aug. 27 at the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence, Iowa.

A judge last week delayed sentencing after striking letters written by the deceased driver's family. The judge agreed that family members couldn't be considered victims because Soules wasn't convicted of causing the death of 66-year-old Kenny Mosher.

Soules was arrested after he rear-ended a tractor in April 2017. Soules called 911, performed CPR on Mosher and waited for first responders, but he left the scene before officers arrived.

The 37-year-old former reality TV star pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

Soules appeared on "The Bachelor" and "Dancing With The Stars" in 2015.

Tracking more showers and storms.
