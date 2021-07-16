Forté Living apartments coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- More adult living options are coming to The Med City. Construction is underway on a new facility that will be opening on the Northwest side of Rochester. Builders from the developer Stencil Group are working on Forté Living, an apartment complex aimed at people who are retired.

The complex will have a pickleball court, community gardening space, bocce courts, shuffleboard, and a trail that winds around the perimeter of the property. It will also be located right by the Hy-Vee located off of West Circle Drive NW.

"We feel there's a need for apartments like this. There's a lot of apartments around but they cater to different types of people. We want to cater to the senior community," says job superintendent of the project Jerry Guyette.

The apartment will have four phases with a total of 500 units. Phase one is under construction.

"It's 127 units, 125,000 square feet. "It's got three floors and underground parking."

Phase one of Forté Living is expected to open next spring.