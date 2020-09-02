New sculptures unveiled in front of Mason City Multipurpose Arena

MASON CITY, Iowa - The next time you drive by or walk into the Mason City Multipurpose Arena, you may notice some cool art work.

Four permanent bronze sculptures with an ice sports theme were unveiled to the public during a special ceremony Tuesday morning. The statues are called, respectively, "Going for the Goal", which features a young hockey player in action and serves as a tribute to avid hockey player Mikey Reindl; "Crack the Whip", which features young skaters playing a game on a frozen river and dedicated to the fun-loving child in all of us; "Polished Performance", which features an elegant figure skater; and "Let's Go, Dad", which is located inside the arena and features a future hockey star sitting on his father's lap.

In attendance at the ceremony were retired Vice Admiral Norman and Priscilla Ray, who purchased "Polished Performance".To them, they have a bit of a personal connection to the statue: it's a tribute to their love story. Priscilla grew up skating at the outdoor rink at East Park, as well as the frozen rivers. She met the young Navy officer while she was performing in the Ice Follies in San Francisco. They recognize Mason City's support of ice sports, and got involved in the purchase of the statue after connecting with Parade President Robin Anderson.

"We discovered that her daughter was a figure skater, and so that was a connection. Her son in-law was in the Navy. We got interested through meeting Robin, and then she thought that we may want to contribute to the sculpture."

They say that the statues, which were designed by renowned Colorado artist Dee Clements, really add some flair.

"The designs they chose - I think they're fantastic. The cute one is the one inside, with the father and son."

These sculptures are part of the city's Sculptures on Parade. Those who are wanting to purchase or lease a sculpture are encouraged to contact Sculptures on Parade committee volunteers through the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.