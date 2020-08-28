New sculptures to be unveiled in front of Mason City Multipurpose Arena

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City's Multipurpose Arena is about to get a little fancier.

Right now, black cloth is covering brand new bronze sculptures which will soon be unveiled.

Four private donors funded the new artwork, to the tune of nearly $124,000.

Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Robin Anderson says she's pleased with how the community stepped up to make the project possible.

"I think it just shows how much people in this area are really seeing the value of public art and making sure that people have opportunites to enjoy art in their everyday life," said Anderson.

The public unveiling will take place on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Another sculpture in the works for the hotel which will be built nearby.