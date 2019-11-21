New sculpture installed in Charles City to represent city's history

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Along Main Street just south of the Cedar River drivers will notice a new sculpture gleaming in the sun. On Wednesday afternoon, crews used a telescopic handler to lower the tall sculpture onto its foundation.

The sculpture was created by Molly Barrett, who grew up in Charles City during the 70s and 80s. She says she wanted her sculpture to reflect what life was like in Charles City during that time. Her art teacher from her time in high school was also on hand while the sculpture was being placed.

Community members raised over $9,000 for the cost of constructing the sculpture. Currently, the city has 10 sculptures that line the banks of the Cedar River.