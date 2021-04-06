New sculpture coming to RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn- RCTC is getting artsy. A new sculpture will be installed in its courtyard and will be designed by Twin Cities artist Randy Walker.

"Every state-building project has that percent for the arts piece written into it," said Executive Director of Communications, Marketing, and External Relations Nate Stoltman. "As part of our twenty-three million dollar project, we had to set aside a certain small percentage of that money to create a public art installation."

The new work of art will feature brightly colored metal tubes and will be three-dimensional. Finding the right artist though required some work. In order to do so, an on-campus task force was formed. The task force asked for proposals from local and regional artists. Once they found one, RCTC leadership had to approve.

"I believe we had three or four finalists and many more that submitted initial proposals," explained Stoltman. "This was the recommendation from the committee and what college leadership ultimately blessed as well."

The sculpture will be complete by the summer and open to the public. It will also be located on the corner of the RCTC courtyard.

"You can learn a lot in the class, you can learn a lot from other people, but you also learn a lot by surroundings."