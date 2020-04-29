New school now planned for northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools has officially changed course and now aims to build a new school in the northwest part of town.

The School Board voted Tuesday night to terminate a purchase agreement for the Hart Farms property in southwest Rochester. The City Council rejected a request to annex the property on April 20. The Board then voted to approve the purchase of 40 acres of land along 65th Street NW, at the future intersection with 55th Avenue NW, pending that land being annexed by the City of Rochester.

The School Board issued a statement on why 65th Street location will be a good place for a new school:

• The 65th Street property allows for walkability now and in the future.

• City sewer connections

• City road connections.

• Turn lanes on 65th Street

• Wetland mitigation.

• Purchase price.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz says “It’s unfortunate that the SW land annexation was denied, but we are eager to continue working with the City on the NW land annexation. We feel confident that we will be able to navigate the process in order to break ground by October 2020.”