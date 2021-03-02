New scholarship announced by MercyOne North Iowa Foundation

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Foundation is announcing a new scholarship.

The Dr. Steven Goetz and Barbara Scherder-Goetz Medical Scholarship will award a total of $2,500 annual beginning in 2021 to those pursuing a degree in Laboratory Medicine or Nursing.

Dr. Goetz started his medical career in Mason City in 1993, becoming a deputy medical examiner for Cerro Gordo and Worth counties in 1997 and chief pathologist and medical laboratory director of Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, now known as MercyOne North Iowa, in 2005. He died in February due to cancer.

MercyOne North Iowa Foundation says Dr. Goetz was passionate about teaching and mentoring. He was an adjunct assistant professor of specialty medicine for Des Moines University, teaching Pathology to Osteopathic and Podiatry students. He was part of the 3-year accreditation team for the Mercy Cancer Center, served as chairman of the Institutional Review Board and the Breast Cancer Task Force. He was a member of the Clinical Quality Control Council, the Joint Oncology Committee and the North Central Cancer Treatment Group through Mayo Clinic.