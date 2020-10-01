New rules for mixed drinks to-go in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Back in June, lawmakers approved the sale of mixed drinks to go, but now bar owners will have to be more careful in how they serve them.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division will require some sort of seal on the to-go container. Styrofoam cups and plastic cups are no longer allowed to be used.

A driver who has a mixed drink not in the proper containter could face a $200 fine, it could mean a DUI if they were sampling that drink.

Vickie Lau, owns the Blue Heron Bar and Grill and says she never seved mixed drinks to-go because of the liability. She thinks the new rules will make things more clear for bar owners.

"This just took out any question of what the expectation was, so that people could be more dilligent at following the rules that the ABD set up for them," said Lau.

Any bar that violates the new rules could face fines or have their license suspended or revoked.