New rules for attending high school baseball and softball games in Mason City

Conference adjusts admission to incorporate social distancing.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 2:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Central Iowa Metropolitan League is issuing new rules for admission to high school baseball and softball games for the summer of 2020.

The 18 member schools, with guidance from the Governor’s Office, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association, say the new procedures and meant to ensure spectator safety through social distancing.

The rules are:

1. Roster limits (players and coaches) at all levels are set at 28.

2. Schools will distribute two tickets per player in uniform and two per coach at each level to be used at that level throughout the season. The ticket only allows an individual to purchase admission and has no cash value and may only be used at the venue and event listed (i.e. varsity baseball tickets may only be used at the baseball field for the varsity contest).

3. This ticket will ensure that the individual may purchase admission up until the conclusion of the first game of a doubleheader at the same level. In events featuring a doubleheader at the same level (varsity baseball, varsity softball, 10th baseball, 9th baseball, and 9th softball), individual schools may allow additional persons to pay admission if space allows after the conclusion of the first game at their discretion.

4. In combined events (JV/Varsity), the venue will be emptied after the first game. Individuals holding a ticket to pay for admission for both contests will only be required to pay one time.

5. At all venues, individual families (up to 2 people) are encouraged to sit together to help with overall capacity. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs in the event the bleachers meet capacity. Mason City will have an additional 38 seats in softball and an additional 48 seats in baseball at the conclusion of the first game and prior to the start of the second game. These seats are available to anyone on a first come, first serve basis.

6. Ticket gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the contest.

7. Admission for all regular season contests is as follows:
Varsity Baseball / Softball $5.00
JV Baseball / Softball when combined with Varsity $5.00
Lower Level contests (9th, 10th, JV when not with Varsity) $4.00
Mason City will not be charging an admission price at home events.

8. Concessions will not be offered at venues with the exception of Harlan Rogers Park. Coolers will be allowed to be brought in for individual use except at Harlan Rogers Park and are subject to inspection.

9. Individual schools may require additional measures be taken and those will be posted and communicated in advance. Spectators attending games at Des Moines Public School venues (East, Hoover, North, Lincoln, Roosevelt) are required to wear a mask.

