New rules coming for Iowa animal businesses

The Iowa Agriculture Secretary is proposing new rules that will specify how breeders, kennels, and shelters should take care of their animals.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The state Secretary of Agriculture is proposing new regulations for businesses that care for cats and dogs.  Animal rights groups and animal lovers are praising the new proposed rules, saying they are needed in Iowa.

The new proposed rules will govern groomers, kennels and shelters.  They will have to pay close attention to the animal's sanitation, room temperature, and enclosure size, in order to be in compliance.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Iowa ranks 48th in the country when it comes to animal protection laws.  

Sybil Soukup, Executive Director of the Human Society of North Iowa says the state is known for having many puppy mills.  Fifteen out of the 100 worst puppy mills in the country are in Iowa.  

Soukup says she has been hoping for regulations like these for years to stop the abuse and mistreatment of animals.

