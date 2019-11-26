New rideshare service coming to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A non-profit car sharing service will begin offering quick trips and overnight rentals in Rochester on December 9.

HOURCAR says it will have an initial fleet of five vehicles in the downtown area and hope to increase that to 10 vehicles by 2022.

“Our goal is to give people more choices for getting around and to reduce our reliance on single-occupancy vehicles,” said Paul Schroeder, CEO of HOURCAR. “We want to enable downtown commuters to ride their bike or take the bus because they have access to an Hourcar in case something comes up. We want to give students and people who live downtown an alternative to buying monthly contract parking to store a car they rarely use.”

HOURCAR is a membership-based program with multiple rate plans where members reserve a vehicle from a hub and return it to the same hub when they’re finished. Membership is open to licensed drivers age 18 or older who have relatively clean driving records.

“One of the objectives of the Destination Medical Center Integrated Transit Studies [completed in 2017] was to offer modes of transportation to meet the needs of all types of users,” said Jaymi Wilson, City of Rochester Project Manager. “This program will increase use of public transit, walking, and biking and provide residents with more affordable short-term transportation options. It will also support our community’s sustainability goals by helping to reduce vehicles miles traveled, greenhouse gasses, and both air and parking congestion.”

HOURCAR hubs will launch at the following locations:

• Third Street Parking Ramp (3rd St SW & 1st Ave SW)

• Second Street Parking Ramp (2nd St SE & 1st Ave SE)

• Ramp 6 (E Center St & 1st Ave SE)

• People’s Food Co-op (519 1st Ave SW)