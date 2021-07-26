New reports dash landmark hopes for former Legends site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A pair of new reports diving deeper into the history behind a well-known downtown property are pouring cold water on its chances of being deemed a local landmark.

The Labor Temple Building was slated for demolition earlier this year to make way for the city's Riverfront Reimagined project, before a citizen came forward with proof of forgotten history at the property. Now expert reports are confirming the building's historic past, but recommending it not be deemed a local landmark because too many relevant features have been stripped away.

Molly Patterson-Lundgren, the city's Heritage Preservation and Urban Design Coordinator, tells KIMT not all is lost when it comes to the story of the building.

"We've uncovered some history that hopefully is a little bit more available to the public to read, to see, to understand. These are the things that happened in the past, and how did they play a role in who we are as a community today?

Asked whether the reports' findings dash the building's chances of being landmarked, Patterson-Lundgren said, "I think it clearly shows that it does not meet, it just doesn't have the historic integrity for us to landmark it as a historic property. That doesn't mean that we don't consider whether or not to use those buildings for other purposes. Just because it doesn't have the level of historic integrity doesn't mean there might be still a good reason to repurpose structures and buildings, and that's probably going to be the next thing that we're going to have to look at."

While Patterson-Lundgren says she won't be recommending the property for landmark designation, the Rochester City Council could take matters into its own hands in the coming months. Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission will discuss next steps for the property at its meeting tomorrow afternoon.