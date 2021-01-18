New report says Mason City has some of the cheapest apartments in U.S.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A new report says apartment rentals in Mason City are among the least expensive in the United States.

The Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce says with an average monthly rent of $550, Mason City ranked third behind Ponca City, Oklahoma ($502) and Kalamazoo, Michigan ($534). The average rate for a similar-size apartment in Manhattan is $4,235.

But Mason City’s low ranking may not last.

“Last month’s opening of The River, a 133-unit housing complex in Downtown Mason City, will impact future reports,” says Chamber President Robin Anderson. “Despite the low rental rates cited in the study, North Iowa continues to suffer from a lack of rental housing stock, which has impacted our region’s ability to recruit employees. The early occupancy rate at The River is 60%, which confirms the need for workforce housing. Two-bedroom units in The River start at $925 per month.”

The new report uses data gathered for rental rates on a two-bedroom, 950 square foot equivalent apartments during October 2020.

On overall cost of living index based on housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services, Mason City came in at 86.2, below the national average score of 100. That’s the lowest score in Iowa, below:

Burlington (86.5)

Des Moines (88.2)

Quad Cities (89.8)

Dubuque (90.2)

Sioux City (90.9)

Cedar Rapids (94.9)

Iowa City (97.2)

Ames (99.9).

For more information on the Cost of Living Index Report, click here.