New report reveals statistics about Alzheimer's in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - New data from the Alzheimer's Association is showing disparities when it comes to Alzheimer's and dementia care.

According to the Alzheimer's Association’s 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, about 66,000 Iowans 65 and older are living with the disease. That number is expected to grow to 73,000 in just 4 years. In addition, 1,344 statewide deaths were reported from the disease in 2019. Also, about 73,000 Iowa residents are serving as unpaid family caregivers.

The report also found that discrimination is a barrier to care. Roughly 36% of African Americans and nearly 18% of Hispanic Americans and 19% of Asian Americans who responded to two national surveys believe that discrimination would be a barrier to receiving care. In addition, half or more of non-White caregivers say they have experienced discrimination when navigating health care settings for their care recipient.

Darshini Jayawardena's father served as a diplomat in the foreign service, always thinking on his feet and was well read. He retired at the age of 60, but before that, Jayawardena said that he started repeating himself, which was a warning sign.

"There was still a stigma attached. When my father started repeating himself, that continued for 5-6 years, where it would get progressively worse. We thought it was because he retired and was getting old, normal aging. It became so severe that when he would travel to see us from Sri Lanka, it became so noticeable that my husband had him go through a cognitive test. That's when it was identified as Alzheimer's."

At first, her mother was in denial about her husband's condition, but ultimately stopped going out to protect him.

"That's what a lot of caregivers do because they want to protect their loved one. They want to make sure people don't see him as some foolish person that's repeating himself. She tried to protect him as best she could."

Over the next 12 years, her father's condition got worse, and her mother would continue to take care of him until his passing 10 years ago. Jayawardena has continued to be a vocal advocate for Alzheimer's awareness, participating in the yearly walk, and has also served on the state Alzheimer’s Association board. She’s networked with many families that have been in similar situations.

“It’s so heartbreaking when you first hear the news, and you know what you’re going to expect, what’s going to happen to your loved one. My Mother said that Alzheimer’s is the worst disease anyone can have because it affects the person’s mind. After that’s gone, when you’re taking care of someone who doesn’t know who you are, it’s so sad.”

She feels it would be devastating for families who are going through this at the moment, not being able to see loved ones.

"Alzheimer's is all about touching and recognizing old songs and things like that. For that patient, it's a comfort. I don't know how Alzheimer's patients in those units were able to cope because they didn't have the human touch and those memories."

She’s also aware of how much taking care of a family member with Alzheimer’s can take a toll on a caregiver’s well-being.

“Caregivers need that space to take care of themselves. A lot of health care issues impact caregivers because an Alzheimer’s patient is being taken care of. The caregiver has the worry and the burden, especially if the patient starts exhibiting the signs of wandering or they have to make sure the doors are locked so they don’t wander off and get lost.”

She encourages families to reach out and seek help.

“They have so many resources out there. Videos on how to care take of a patient, or the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s. Even how to talk to a patient that’s been diagnosed.”