New report looks at aging in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new report looks at how friendly Olmsted County is for older people.

The county joined the Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities in January 2020 and the group’s new Community Assessment Report describes the state of services, facilities and environment for aging residents.

Some of the results include:

- In Rochester, more than 98% of age-friendly survey respondents said that affordable housing options for older people of varying incomes were important, but 40% believe too few exist.

- More than 88% of respondents said public transportation is important, and a similar high percentage rated Rochester Public Transit favorably, yet two-thirds don’t use it.

- 48% of respondents believe our community supports older adult independence, while only 35% of retired respondents agree.

This assessment will be used to help develop a three-year action plan. Olmsted County residents are invited to a webinar on June 29 at 10 am to learn more about the findings and next steps. Click here to join the webinar.