New redemption center finding it hard to stay in business

MANLY, Iowa- Jeff Germundson opened the Worth County Redemption Center in Manly two months ago and he has a lot of cans.

I would walk my dog and pick up 2,3,4 cans,” he said. “Now that the center in Mason City closed I’m picking up 30-40 cans. I just thought someone had to do something.”

Each one of those plastic bottles or cans are worth 5 cents according to the state of Iowa. When people bring bottles to Germundson he pays them four cents for each container. According to Iowa Code bottlers are supposed to pay Germundson at least once cent for storing, handling and sorting the cans he collects.

“I’m having a problem with all of them except Budweiser following the law,” he said.

I called a bunch of the corporate giants. Coca Cola was the only company to offer an explanation.

“We don’t pay the five cents,” said the customer service agent. “You go to the store and purchase the product. That is where you pay the five cent deposit.

Clearly, the math isn’t working out for Germundson. On the one-hand he’s offering his fellow Hawkeyes a penny less than they are entitled to for each container, but on the other, he says big corporations aren’t paying him anything. The Worth County Attorney has asked the Manly Police Chief to start and investigation in to the matter. For the chief’s part, he advised Germundson to get a lawyer and pursue a civil case to collect the money he is owed. Attorney Joel Yunek practices law in Mason City. He doubts going to court will pay off especially because it is only a few thousand dollars.

“I charge $250 dollars an hour,” said Yunek.

Even if Jeff were to win he would still be responsible for paying his own attorney fees. Still, he isn’t giving up.

“I believe in it,” he said. “I just need them to do their part. I’m doing my part they need to do theirs. That’s all I’m asking.”

Under Iowa Law it is illegal for any store or redemption center to not refund the full five cents to their customers. Not doing so could result in criminal charges as well as having your Iowa DNR approval orders withdrawn.