Clear

New pub coming to downtown Rochester

Expected to open in mid-2020.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new pub is coming to downtown Rochester.

Kahler Hospitality Group says Olde Brick House will be moving into the former O&B Shoe Store on 1st Avenue. The Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission okayed the plans for the storefront on Tuesday and Kahler says they’re now working on city permit reviews.

The company says they hope to open up for customer by mid-2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Warmer through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning about clean drinking water

Image

Lourdes high school donates to local families

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/18

Image

SAW: Hali Anderson

Image

Remembering Coach Fry

Image

Ballet Blake preps for nationals

Image

New buses could be coming to Rochester

Image

Giving away Christmas Hams

Image

Red Kettle donations down this year

Community Events