New pub coming to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new pub is coming to downtown Rochester.
Kahler Hospitality Group says Olde Brick House will be moving into the former O&B Shoe Store on 1st Avenue. The Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission okayed the plans for the storefront on Tuesday and Kahler says they’re now working on city permit reviews.
The company says they hope to open up for customer by mid-2020.
