New project planned for Highway 52

Zumbrota, Minn- MnDOT is planning for a new Highway 52 project that will reconstruct the southbound lanes between Cannon Falls and Zumbrota. According to Mike Dougherty, MNDOT District 6 Director of Communications and Public Engagement, the project is really focused on that and is part of the vision to make Highway 52 a freeway. Those aren't the only elements of the project.

"They'll also be building an interchange at Hader which is at Highway 57 and County Rd 8," explained Dougherty. "They'll also be doing work in the ditches to improve some of the blowing snow trapping in the winter and they'll be replacing two bridges as well."

The two bridges that will be replaced are the Highway 60 west bridge and the east bridge south of Zumbrota. An interchange will also be replaced and traffic will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes. Dougherty also tells KIMT News 3 that southbound traffic will be in the northbound lanes.

MnDOT has not selected a contractor for the project yet but plans to by late next month. The project still doesn't have an exact budget either but is estimated to be between $60-$70 million dollars. Construction is expected to begin this year and be complete by 2023.