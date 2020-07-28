New program aims to beef up Iowa's food pantries

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Iowa's agriculture secretary wants to beef up supplies at local food pantries.

The program, called Beef Up Iowa, takes cattle from 4-H and FFA members and processes it into beef which is then distributed to food pantries across the state. The meat is processed by students and staff at Iowa State University.

Earlier this afternoon, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig stopped in at the Northwood Community Center as they received their shipment of 100 pounds of ground beef. The beef came from Worth County resident Sydney Patterson's cattle.

Secretary Naig says not only do hungry families benefit from the program, farmers do as well.

"We needed an outlet for some of the animals that are backed up on the farm, again by the middle of may we had a significant amount of pork and hogs that were backed up on farms. Same with cattle," said Naig.

On Monday, 2,000 pounds of beef will be distributed across Iowa and Secretary Naig hopes nearly 50,000 pounds will be donated in the future.

The program is funded by money that came from the federal CARES Act. To keep Beef Up Iowa going, they are asking for the public's help. You can donate here.