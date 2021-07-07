New principals hired in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two new principals have been hired by Austin Public Schools.

Ryan Barnick will be taking over at Neveln Elementary for the outgoing David Wolff and Derik Gustafson will replace Katie Baskin at Southgate Elementary.

There were several applicants for these important roles,” says Austin Superintendent Joey Page. “We used a creative, challenging, and engaging process to identify the next leaders Neveln and Southgate Elementary Schools. Ryan and Derik bring several years of educational leadership to their new positions. We look forward to working with both our new elementary principals and believe they will do great things for the entire Austin community.”

Barnick has been the assistant principal at Ellis Middle School the past two years. He says "A leader must excel at developing relationships with both staff and students, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to begin working with at Neveln Elementary.”

Gustafson has been working as the Austin school district’s Director of Teaching and Learning.

“I have worked throughout my time at Austin Public Schools to create a welcoming and professional environment where students and staff can learn, grow, and succeed,” says Gustafson, “and I’m excited to be able to continue the same work at Southgate Elementary.”