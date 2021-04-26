New principal named for Lourdes High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. A new principal is named for Lourdes High School.

Rochester Catholic Schools (RCS) says Mary Spring, who has been serving as Lourdes interim principal this academic year, will take over the job on a permanent basis.

“Ms. Spring continues to exceed all expectations for this role,” says Dr. John Wald, co-chair of the RCS Board of Trustees. “She is committed to developing a rigorous academic environment, including enhancing the math and science curricula and developing programs that allow students to pursue college credit.”

Spring has been a member of the Lourdes faculty since 2003, played a key role in developing the English curriculum, and co-wrote and managed the New Teacher Mentoring Program. RCS says Spring was also instrumental in launching the partnership with St. Mary’s University of Minnesota’s Program for Advanced College Credit (PACC) in which students can earn college credit through Concurrent Enrollment courses while remaining on the Lourdes campus.

"I am honored to lead Lourdes High School in our mission to provide educational opportunities that prepare young men and women for lives that are rooted in faith, demonstrate a love of learning, and cultivate an understanding of the importance of living for the good of others. I am truly humbled," says Ms. Spring.