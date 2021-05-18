New principal named for Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nate Walbruch has also been chosen as the new principal for Century High School.

Walbruch is a Mayo High School alumnus, who most recently served as the principal of Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School. He was also the assistant principal of John Marshall from 2014-2016.

"Mr. Walbruch brings a variety of early educational work experience as a social studies teacher and administrator in North Carolina," read a statement from the school district. "We look forward to having Mr. Walbruch rejoin our team and welcome him back to the district."

The change in leadership at Century follows the reassignment of former principal Chris Fogerty earlier this year. Nancy Denzer has been serving as the school's interim principal in his place.