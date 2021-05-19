New president named for Mayo Clinic Health System

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dr. Prathibha Varkey will be the new president of Mayo Clinic Health System.

"We're very excited to welcome Dr. Varkey back to Mayo Clinic,” says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “She's well-positioned to help us realize Mayo Clinic Health System's vision to be the nation's leading community health system, setting the standard in every dimension as an innovative, forward-looking system of care with top quality, safety, affordability, diversity and performance."

Partnered with chief administrative officer Mary Jo Williamson, Dr. Varkey will lead 17 hospitals and nearly 50 community clinics across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Dr. Varkey previous worked at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 11 years, leaving in 2013 for a job in Texas.

"I admire and respect the relentless pursuit of excellence and patient centered care at Mayo Clinic, and I am excited to come back to what feels like home,” says Dr. Varkey.

Mayo Clinic says Dr. Varkey earned her medical degree from Christian Medical College, Vellore, in Tamil Nadu, India. She completed her internal medicine residency at Yale New Haven Health's Hospital of St. Raphael. She has a Masters of Public Health from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, a Masters of Health Professions Education from University of Illinois Medical Center, an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota, and an honorary Masters of Arts from Yale University

"The opportunity to lead Mayo Clinic Health System personally excites me because of the potential to make transformational impact in partnership with the communities we serve. Being with patients and communities in times of wellness and illness, and bringing hope and healing is deeply meaningful, as well as humbling and an honor," says Dr. Varkey. "My recent visits to several of the health system sites were inspiring. I admire the passion, dedication and expertise of the teams I met and the work they have done to create meaningful impact."

Dr. Varkey succeeds Bobbie Gostout, M.D., who retired from Mayo Clinic in December 2020.