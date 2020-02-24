New pop-up voting locations to open in Rochester for early absentee voting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fourteen states including Minnesota will hold presidential primaries next week on a day known as Super Tuesday.

Absentee voting has been underway for about a month. Starting Feb. 25, there will be a couple new places for people to vote early.

They're called pop-up voting locations. In addition to the 4H Building at Graham Park, people can early absentee vote at 125 Live and the Olmsted County Government Center.

The goal of these spots is to make voting more convenient.

"I think it will make a difference of allowing people to vote and not have to wait in long lines," Mark Krupski, the director of property records and licensing for Olmsted County, said. "We've had that in the prior presidential election, we had that as we closed in on election day where folks were waiting up to an hour and a half. And we really hope to cut that down to 20 minutes to a half hour at the longest."

The pop-up voting locations will open the same day direct balloting period will begin. That means once a vote is cast, there's no going back.

When participating in primary voting, you must be prepared to pick a party.

"When voters come they need to let, very privately, the staff know whether they plan to vote DFL or if they're voting Republican," Krupski said.

Krupski added the data will be released to party chairs, listing what party people selected but not who they voted for.

Whether you utilize the pop-up locations or vote on Super Tuesday, voters including Merritt Olsen stress the importance of participating in our democracy.

"I think there are a lot of people who may have held back a little back in 2016 from getting involved," Olsen said. "This is not the year to do that."

The pop-up locations will be open every day leading up to Super Tuesday, except for Sunday.

If you're a registered voter, you can just show up. If you're not, you'll have to bring identification of proof of address.