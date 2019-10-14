New poll pads for Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The next election will be here in less than a month. Olmsted County is joining other communities in the country with using technology to improve accuracy at the polls.

The county purchased more than 200 new "Poll Pads." Those are iPads designed to take the place of the paper roster at the polling stations. They were approved by the State Legislator in 2013.

Olmsted County is one of more than 50 to implement the poll pads.

It's a new device that looks to stream line the way you check in to cast your vote. The county purchased these poll pads to serve as way for voters to verify who they are.

“It will likely shorten lines for voters,” Said assistant director of property records and licensing Heather Bestler.

The county and says these new devices are an overall benefit to the community. the pads are nothing new, more than 50 counties in Minnesota have already implemented the devices. Bestler says they have security measures in place to make sure nothing is hacked.

“The Olmsted County has chosen to run the poll pads not connected to a wifi network. So the poll pads aren't accessible at any sort of internet connection and the poll pads talk to each other via bluetooth,” she said.

They will use these devices for the special election on November 5th in the special election.