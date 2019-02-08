New policy approved in Freeborn County on body cameras

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- It’s a story we continue to follow, body cameras in Freeborn County.

There have been a series of public meetings and now this week the agency approved its new body camera policy.

Having cameras is nothing new for the county. Deputies vehicles already have a dash cam on the vehicles.

Earlier this week the board of commissioners unanimously approved the body camera policy for the Freeborn County Sheriffs Office. The policy lays out how long footage is kept on file and who can request it.

County board members like Christopher Shoff says they looked at other law enforcement agencies to formulate their own policy.

He tells KIMT body cameras will help with transparency.

“I think it's an emerging trend in law enforcement and it's for the safety and security of our officers,”

The Sheriff's Office says deputies are still being trained on body cameras.