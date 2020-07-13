New plant-destroying insect found for first time in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new destructive pest has shown up in Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Agriculture (MDA) says the lily leaf beetle (Liloceris Lilii) has been found in St. Paul. This is the first time the insect native to Europe and Asia and currently found in Canada, the northeastern United States, and the states of Washington and Wisconsin has appeared in Minnesota.



Lily leaf beetle eggs. Photo courtesy of Bruce Watt, University of Maine, Bugwood.org Lily leaf beetle eggs. Photo courtesy of Bruce Watt, University of Maine, Bugwood.org

A lily leaf beetle larva. Photo courtesy of Kenneth R. Law, USDA APHIS PPQ, Bugwood.org A lily leaf beetle larva. Photo courtesy of Kenneth R. Law, USDA APHIS PPQ, Bugwood.org

“This insect is a major concern for gardeners and homeowners with lilies,” said Angie Ambourn, Supervisor of the MDA’s Pest Detection Unit. “Both lily leaf beetle adults and larvae chew irregular holes and notches in lily leaves, stems, and developing buds, but larvae cause the most damage to plants and can completely defoliate plants and destroy flowers.”

Since this is the first reported discovery of lily leaf beetle in Minnesota, the MDA says it would like to better understand where this insect may be in the state and how big of an issue this is to homeowners. Residents can report suspected lily leaf beetles to the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or 1-888-545-6684. The MDA asks you to include clear photos, If possible.