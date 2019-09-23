Clear

New phase of downtown sewer project to affect drivers and pedestrians

Some lanes closures, some roads blocked off entirely.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Phase 5 of the sewer improvement project under and along 1st Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE is scheduled to begin Tuesday, weather permitting.

Rochester Public Works says this work will affect traffic in many ways:

• 1st Avenue SE will be open in both directions
• 2nd Street SE will be open to westbound traffic from Civic Center Drive SE to Broadway Avenue South but there will only be one westbound travel lane between Civic Center Drive SE and 1st Avenue SE.
• 2nd Street SE will be closed to eastbound traffic from 1st Avenue SE to Civic Center Drive SE.
• 2nd Street SE will be open to local traffic only from Broadway Avenue South and 1st Avenue SE.
• 3rd Avenue SE will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction from the 2nd Street SE to the eastern driveway of the Government Center parking lot.
• Northbound traffic on 3rd Avenue SE will not be allowed to turn left on 2nd Street SE.

For pedestrians:

• The intersection of 2nd Street SE and 1st Avenue SE will be reopened.
• The sidewalk on the north side of 2nd Street SE at the intersection of 1st Avenue SE will remained closed until September 30, 2019.
• The sidewalk on the south side of 2nd Street SE from 1st Avenue SE to the entrance to Fontaine Towers will be open.
• The sidewalk on the south side of 2nd Street SE from the entrance to Fontaine Towers to Civic Center Drive SE/2rd Avenue SE will be open until September 30, 2019.
• The sidewalk on the west side of 3rd Avenue SE will continue to be closed from 2nd Street SE to the eastern driveway of the Government Center parking lot.

