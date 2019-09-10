Clear
New SE Minnesota organization to help mentor youth

It's called "Hope Fuse," and it's a new organization trying to help the next generation make the right move.

Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new non-profit program starting in Rochester, and its goal is to help disadvantaged youth find the right path to success.

The program is called "Hope Fuse." Manasseh Kambaki created the mentorship program for youth ages 10 to 21 years old.

He tells KIMT helping at-risk youth is something that can make a big difference.

“I think it's important that each kid depending on the age to have a mentor and a positive role model in their life just to show them and lead them into the right direction,” he said.

The new organization is still in the preliminary stages. They are looking for staff and volunteers to work for the new program.
To learn more click here.

