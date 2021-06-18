New operator needed for Chateau Theatre in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After two years, the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center are looking for a new operator for the historic Chateau Theatre.

In May 2019, the City Council approved a contract with Exhibits Development Group for the St. Paul company to revitalize the iconic theater. Now, citing a number of factors like the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rochester and EDG have agreed to end that contract.

“We are appreciative of EDG’s partnership and willingness to try a new concept in the historic Chateau Theatre,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish. “There is much to learn from and we will use this new knowledge as we continue forward with future activation strategies.”

In announcing the change, the City of Rochester says it remains “committed to preserving the historic space and will continue to work with DMC, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Downtown Alliance, Civic Music, and other partners to activate the space for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.”

“Located in the Heart of the City, the historic Chateau Theatre is a significant space and place in Rochester. As we look to the reopening of First Avenue and Peace Plaza, we are excited to continue to work with the community as we look to the future of the space, both in the near and long term,” says Patrick Seeb, Executive Director of DMC.