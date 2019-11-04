New officer for Clear Lake PD

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake's police department has a new recruit to the force. Maddi Friedrich was sworn in during Monday evening's City Council meeting.

Friedrich was previously a police officer in Sumner, Iowa for the past four years. She tells KIMT that she wanted to move up to a larger city with more opportunities. She also says the reason she got into police work was because her parents instilled in her a value of community service as she was growing up. Both mom and dad were on hand for the ceremony and even got to pin on her new badge.

She will be working with field training officers over the next two months. She expects to get her own beat in late December or early January.