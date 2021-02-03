New nursing program in southeastern Minnesota to increase healthcare workers

RED WING, Minn. - The pandemic has revealed a growing shortage of healthcare workers - now Minnesota State College Southeast is offering an all new nursing program.

The Associate of Science in Nursing Degree Program is a five semester program beginning this fall.

Prior to this, the college only offered a two semester practical nursing program.

It will feature a skills lab, simulation experiences, virtual reality learning, and a variety of clinical experiences in southeastern Minnesota.

Associate Dean of Nursing, Janine Mason says this program comes at a time when the need for healthcare workers is increasing.

Mason explains, "In relation to the aging population our baby boomers are getting older, therefore there's more need for healthcare services, and I also think the pandemic has played into that in that more people are recognizing the need and desire to serve in a health care capacity."

She adds, "We recognize there is a great need for healthcare in our community -- of all kinds -- so we are excited to open up this high quality program -- to graduate future nurses to be able to fulfill those needs in our community."

The new program will offer opportunities for students to continue schooling, or qualify to become registered nurses.

Applications for the program are open now through May 1st. https://www.southeastmn.edu/.