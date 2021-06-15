New night market to bring vibrant cultural experience to Rochester's riverfront this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new nighttime experience is set to bring "a slice of culture" to the Med City's riverfront this summer.

Organizers say The Night Market will offer vibrant evenings filled with food, art, entertainment, and so much more along the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza. The events are inspired by after-dark markets that are a typical part of everyday life across Asia, says event organizer Tiffany Alexandria of Choochoo-ca-Chew, particularly during summer months when temperatures can soar while the sun is out.

"In the summer in Taiwan and a lot of other Asian countries it can be hot, so some activities happen at night after people get off work. They don't necessarily want to go to a bar and drink, and the night market offers a sort of entertainment for everybody," Alexandria said. "We work, we go to the night market to look for food, to look for entertainment, to look for a place to shop, to look for games to play. But most of all, there's a lot of street food involved, and there's a lot of shopping involved."

One of The Night Market's core goals is to highlight local BIPOC and AAPI organizations. Alexandria says members of these communities don't always have a platform to express themselves, and creating a space for them to share their culture gives everyone an opportunity to learn.

"We have so much diversity and variety of small businesses in our community that may or may not get a chance to present themselves at a bigger level." Alexandria continued, "everybody is welcome, and when people come, they can learn through food, through conversations, and just more interaction. We can all learn from each other that way."

Live entertainment, a pop-up art display, and other activities will also be featured at The Night Market thanks to partnerships with Threshold Arts, the Rochester Arts Center, and Experience Rochester.

So far, night three market events are planned, taking place July 17th, August 21st, and September 18th from 5-9 P.M. Organizers are now accepting vendor applications, and offering sponsorship opportunities.