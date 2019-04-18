New networking group aims to get more women into craft brewing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new, social group called Women Who Craft Beer just launched in Rochester.

The group allows women who are passionate about craft beer to connect with one another and learn about the industry, everything from beer terms to how to brew.

“,” Abbey Sass, founder of the group, said.

The group launched on Facebook on April 14 and already has over 120 members.

"I'm very excited because I don't know some of the names that are on there. And at the same time I'm not shocked at all...because I knew that interest was there," she said.

Women Who Craft Beer will have monthly meet ups and Sass plans for them to be very member-driven. Members will decide which aspect of the industry they want to learn about.

She told KIMT she’s starting the group now because of the Med-City’s growing craft beer scene.

“I want this group to be able to ride that uphill momentum as we're growing and be able to enhance a niche group inside of craft beer, and for all of us to be able to enjoy the community together,” she said.

And while the group is meant to be a place of networking and connection, it may just stir up some more female brewers in a male-dominated industry.

“When you can get all those ladies into one area, to be able to enjoy something they are really passionate about or interested in...I think that that positive momentum keeps that whole ball for the craft beer scene moving forward,” Sass said.

Women can get involved by joining the Women Who Craft Beer group on facebook.

The first inaugural meeting will be on May 14th at Little Thistle Brewing. It starts at 5pm.