New nature center coming together at Oxbow Park and Zoo

BYRON, Minn.- The new nature center at Oxbow Park and Zoo is in its framing phase, with walls and a roof expected to be up this month.

The park received roughly $5 million in funds from Olmsted County, the Minnesota Legacy Grant and donors.

Oxbow Park and Zoo's Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten said the new nature center will give the park's animals a permanent home.

"Well the exhibits we have in our current nature center will be in there but they are actually going to be less of a tank and more of a habitat, which will be nice for the animals because it will give them all of the things they need, which right now we need to mitigate some of that by pulling our animals off of exhibit in times that we are not open. So, they will just have a home they can stay in all the time," Shrooten said.

Future upgrades at the park include the movement of its campground from a floodwater prone area to a site that is resting on a higher elevation, as well as continuing construction at the park's new entrance, according to Shrooten.