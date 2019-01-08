Clear
New natural foods market opening in Rochester, bringing economic impact

It’s bringing not only produce, but jobs too.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:49 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The newest, natural foods market to open in the Med City is Fresh Thyme.

The Midwest chain aims to bring healthy, affordable foods to this part of the country.

The first Rochester location opens on Wednesday, January 9. The store already brought 125 jobs to Rochester.

Store Owner, L.J Gearhart, who relocated to town for the job, said this is largely thanks to the job fairs the store held in December.

“Folks that are not typically looking to get into grocery are interested to be able to see what kind of products we provide. And maybe it's a good fit to not only eat here but work here as well,” he said.

The store is still looking for more employees.

There is a sneak peak for customers on Tuesday, January 8, at 4pm. A ribbon cutting will be held at 3:45pm where the store is also donating $2,500 to the Rochester Public Library Foundation.

The store is also partnering with Channel One Food Bank and some sales will go to the Rochester Area YMCA. It's all to help bring healthy foods to the entire community, and those living outside of major cities. 

"We are looking in local, small communities where this concept may not be familiar but we can fill that food desert," Gearheart said.

Doors open to all shoppers on Wednesday, January 9 at 7am. The first 250 shoppers will get a free bag of groceries.

Article Comments

Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
