Clear

New name, same initials, for Rochester's Ability Building Center

'We are grateful of our history and are confident of where this new mission and name change will take us.'

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An agency helping the disabled and those with special needs has helped itself to a new name.

Ability Building Center (ABC) in Rochester says it will now be known as Ability Building Community.

“Bruce Remme led a strong rebrand team in the months leading up to retirement made up of parents, staff, and key community members,” says Wayne Stenberg, Executive Director of ABC. “They worked hard to ensure that the new mission and name spoke to the strategic direction that our organization is moving towards. ABC is a strong part of the community and we look forward to building on the solid relationships that have been created. We are grateful of our history and are confident of where this new mission and name change will take us.”

In 1956 the Ability Building Center was operated by 3 staff who served 15 individuals. Today, ABC employs 225 staff and serve 747 individuals in Rochester, La Crescent, and Caledonia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Image

Halloween Forecast

Image

Construction season coming to an end

Image

Volunteer drivers needed

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Image

SAW: Kaden Thomas

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 Tour at Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

Community Events