New name, same initials, for Rochester's Ability Building Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An agency helping the disabled and those with special needs has helped itself to a new name.

Ability Building Center (ABC) in Rochester says it will now be known as Ability Building Community.

“Bruce Remme led a strong rebrand team in the months leading up to retirement made up of parents, staff, and key community members,” says Wayne Stenberg, Executive Director of ABC. “They worked hard to ensure that the new mission and name spoke to the strategic direction that our organization is moving towards. ABC is a strong part of the community and we look forward to building on the solid relationships that have been created. We are grateful of our history and are confident of where this new mission and name change will take us.”

In 1956 the Ability Building Center was operated by 3 staff who served 15 individuals. Today, ABC employs 225 staff and serve 747 individuals in Rochester, La Crescent, and Caledonia.