New name, new look for public health in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – There’s a new look for public health in Cerro Gordo County.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has officially changed its name to CG Public Health and is introducing a new logo to the public.

“We are moving into a new era; new leadership, new location, new look,” stated Board of Health Chairman, Dr. Mark Johnson. “Our new look will be a better visual representation of the innovative department we are.”

These changes follow Public Health relocating to 2570 4th St SW in Mason City after the roof collapse at Mohawk Square.

“Over the past 5 years, we’ve collected survey data, assessed our image through strategic planning, and really taken a hard look at who we are, what we stand for, how our residents see us, and how we want to be seen,” stated Kara Ruge, Marketing and Public Information Officer for CG Public Health. “We are thrilled to present the public with our new logo and name!”

CG Public Health says its new logo contains a shield which represents the national public health logo and its values: prevent, promote, protect.

“Our organization has been working through the rebranding process for the past few years, and with the recent changes we’ve had, we felt this was the perfect time to get a makeover,” said Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health for CG Public Health. “Through all of this change, we have come out stronger than before and a fresh brand will reflect and represent that.”