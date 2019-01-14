New name coming for Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa – The owners of Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa are changing their name.

Mercy Health Network says it will now be known as MercyOne. The name change will officially launch on February 1 with a new logo what the company calls a new “visual identity” for the system of hospitals and medical centers across Iowa and the surrounding regions.

“Our new name further unifies our statewide system of care,” says Mercy North Iowa interim president and CEO Rod Schlader. “As we strive to create healthier, stronger communities, our unified name and brand will help our patients better identify all of the resources and expertise within our extensive network.”

Mercy Health Network says its facilities are currently represented by dozens of different brand names, logos, and messages.

“Over the past 20 years, Mercy Health Network has grown significantly, expanding our network of locations, clinical capabilities, services and geographic reach,” said Mercy president and CEO Bob Ritz. “Our unifying name and look are key steps in progressing from an individual location to a more visible, integrated health system working together to provide statewide access and expertise.”

Mercy Health Network was founded in 1998 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Trinity Health and now generates more than $3 billion in combined revenue and employs more than 20,000 people.