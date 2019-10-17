New mural up in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester is know as the Med City. Those with Destination Medical Center and the Rochester Downtown Alliance are working to make the city a place where art thrives as well. Today, a new mural is being installed in downtown Rochester.

RDA is working to repurpose the 3rd street alley, from a boring narrow passage way to an eye catching showroom.

“To make the space feel welcoming feel inviting and feel a lot safer and cleaner for people,” Said Project Manager Karli McElroy.

Two artists are turning an unlikely space into an outdoor art showroom.

The organization is working with property owners through a grant to design public art in the community. Crews are working on the "Third Street Alley Project" to install the new art work to serve as a conversation starter. The Rochester Downtown Alliance is encouraging people to explore the downtown area and see all the new art work popping up here in the community.