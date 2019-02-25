New mother tells her story of giving birth during the snowstorm

MASON CITY, Iowa- Crews throughout North Iowa and Southern Minnesota were pulled off the roadways unless there was a dire emergency and a dire emergency it was for one expecting mother.

Baby Ashton was ready to meet the world Sunday forcing Deja Banks and the family to brave the roads from Forest City to Mason City. Banks said seconds in to their trip they got stuck and had to dig themselves out so they could get to the Forest City Fire Department where an ambulance awaited her.

Snow plows deputies and other agency’s led the way to try and make the travel safe but it wasn’t without hiccups.

“The ambulance got stuck so we had to get pulled out,” she said. “It felt like every time we tried to move we would get stuck or we’d have to stop; it was stressful.”

After the two hour drive Deja said she was relieved to finally get to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center.

“I’m doing a lot better now,” she said recalling the trip. “Just recovering from childbirth but other than that glad Ashton is ok.”