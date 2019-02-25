Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New mother tells her story of giving birth during the snowstorm

New mother tells her story of giving birth during the snowstorm

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Crews throughout North Iowa and Southern Minnesota were pulled off the roadways unless there was a dire emergency and a dire emergency it was for one expecting mother.
Baby Ashton was ready to meet the world Sunday forcing Deja Banks and the family to brave the roads from Forest City to Mason City. Banks said seconds in to their trip they got stuck and had to dig themselves out so they could get to the Forest City Fire Department where an ambulance awaited her.
Snow plows deputies and other agency’s led the way to try and make the travel safe but it wasn’t without hiccups.
“The ambulance got stuck so we had to get pulled out,” she said. “It felt like every time we tried to move we would get stuck or we’d have to stop; it was stressful.”
After the two hour drive Deja said she was relieved to finally get to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center.
“I’m doing a lot better now,” she said recalling the trip. “Just recovering from childbirth but other than that glad Ashton is ok.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -19°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Community Members Help Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Image

Nonstop Calls to Towing Companies

Image

Digging Out

Image

Plow drivers fight sleep deprivation

Image

Snow drifts cover the NIACC parking lot

Image

Nurse stranded in Des Moines after the blizzard

Image

Blizzard leaves some people snowed in

Image

Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

Image

First responders dealing with winter weather

Community Events