New, more serious charge filed in Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The men suspected in an August shooting at Meadow Park Apartments are now facing more serious charges.
Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 26 of Rochester, and Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 27 of Rochester, are now accused of 1st degree attempted murder to the August 7 incident that left a man with gunshot wounds to his upper chest, the back of his head, and below the knee. Police say the shooting happened after a “physical commotion” in a hallway on the third floor of the apartment complex.
Iman and Abdullahi were previously charged with 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault. Those charges remain in place. In addition, Iman is accused of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Neither man has entered a plea. Iman’s next court hearing is set for November 5 and Abdullahi’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 19. Both remain in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $5 million bond.
