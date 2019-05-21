New mental health exhibit creates conversation, shares stories of artists

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new mental health exhibit at the Rochester Art Center has the goal of decreasing the stigma and increasing awareness.

It’s called “Mental Health: Mind Matters.” People will be able to interact and learn more about a topic that affects everyone.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five adults in the United States lives with a mental illness. Locally, one in three Olmsted County adults has experienced a mental health issue in their lifetime.

The exhibit hopes to teach people what mental health is, how to empathize with others, how to identify and express emotions, and gives your resources for help.

The artwork shares the story of the artists. Christi Furnas was diagnosed with Schizophrenia at 24. She’s telling her story in a graphic novel.

“Having a sense of humor about it takes the power away from that illness,” Furnas said. “I want people to that have experienced mental health to realize that they're not the only one, and I want to share my experiences and how I was able to help myself get through hard times.”

The exhibit opens to the public on May 25. It’s open from Tuesday-Sunday through Sept. 10.

There’s a $5 admission for adults, children 15 and younger get in free.