New member named to Charles City school leadership

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Thomas Harskamp has been named the new Executive Director of Student Engagement and Leadership for Charles City Community Schools.

The job replaces the position of activity director for the school district and Harskamp’s appointment is pending school board approval.

"I'm nervously excited about the challenge ahead," says Harskamp. "We have great members of the Charles City Community Schools family who do a lot of outstanding things for students. We want to unify our mission and vision of the school in our activities, and our motto moving forward will be to 'build better people,' and there are many ways we can do this."

Harskamp is currently co-principal at Charles City Middle School and graduated from Sioux Center Community Schools and Buena Vista University, with a degree in elementary education and a minor in coaching. Harskamp also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wayne State College.

“We are unbelievably excited and energized about Tom Harskamp taking on this new role as our executive director,” says Superintendent Mike Fisher. “This new role will provide strategic and visionary leadership towards all of our activities and everything around student engagement in our school family. We are excited about the energy, passion, and competence he’s going to bring. We are looking forward to the bright future for our students and coaches.”