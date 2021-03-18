New member joins the Well Living Lab Alliance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Well Living Lab Alliance is welcoming a new member.

Withings, a creator of devices to track and collect health date, is joining the consortium organized by Mayo Clinic and Delos in enhance its focus on well-being in indoor environments.

“We have built a range of connected health devices that not only help people make improvements to their overall health, but also provide medical professionals and researchers with critical data and insights needed to better understand, treat, and improve health globally," says Antoine Robiliard, vice president of Withings business-to-business division, Health Solutions. “We are proud to be part of the Well Living Lab Alliance and work with the esteemed Delos and Mayo Clinic teams to better understand how environments impact people’s health and how we can make improvements to create a healthier world.”

Withings says its connected devices portfolio includes smart scales, watches, thermometers, and sleep and blood pressure monitors that capture more than 20 vital health parameters, including health vitals such as blood pressure, ECG, weight, heart rate, activity levels, sleep apnea, and sleep patterns.

“A long-term priority for the Well Living Lab is to transform health care from the hospital and clinic to the home for the more than 60-percent of adults in the United States living with at least one chronic disease,” says Dr. Véronique Roger, Research Director of the Well Living Lab, and Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Mayo Clinic. “Withings concentration on advancing connected health technology aligns with the mission of the Well Living Lab to transform human health and well-being in the home environment and may allow us to advance our research efforts more quickly.”

Withings says its connected health devices will be used in Well Living Lab studies to monitor and track participant’s vitals and better understand how indoor environments impact health and well-being.